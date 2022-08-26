Finland: Finnish company Fortum lost 7,908 million as of June due to the crisis of its German subsidiary Uniper

MADRID, August 26 (European press) –

Finnish state-owned power supply company Fortum, the parent company of German Uniper, posted a loss of €7,908 million in the first six months of the year, compared to an attributable net profit of €618 million in the same period in 2021, largely due to The impact of the Russian gas crisis on its German branch, which was saved by the German government.

Fortum’s operating loss in the first half of 2022 amounted to 11,557 million euros, in contrast to the positive result of 505 million the previous year.

For its part, the company recorded sales increased by 112% year-on-year in the semester, reaching a total of 81,860 million euros.

Between April and June, Fortum’s losses amounted to 5,686 million euros, twelve times more than the negative result recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

In the quarter, the Finnish company’s total sales amounted to €38,237 million, up 123% over the period between April and June 2021.

“The lack of Russian gas supplies and high gas prices have caused severe financial difficulties for our subsidiary Uniper, Germany’s largest importer of natural gas,” said Marcus Rauramo, Fortum Chairman and CEO.

On August 17, the German gas company announced losses of 12,418 million euros in the first six months of 2022, in contrast to the negative result of 20 million euros in the same period the previous year, as a result of the impact of the reduction in gas and gas supplies from Russia.

Uniper determined that about 6.5 billion of its “red numbers” were due to the estimated future impact of the gas restrictions, plus another 2.7 billion related to the Nord Stream 2 loan.

In this sense, the CEO of Fortum indicated that these losses are reflected in the result of the Finnish company “on a multi-million dollar scale, partly as realized losses and partly as losses and provisions that will be realized as losses in the coming quarters.”

In this way, Uniper’s financial difficulties led Fortum to agree with Uniper and the German government on July 22 on a package of stabilization measures to alleviate the state of German “utilities” which would include the German state’s contribution of 15,000 million. Euros in capital and liquidity for 30% of Uniper’s shares, reducing Fortum’s stake to 56%.