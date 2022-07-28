Finland confirms first case of monkeypox

This content was published on May 27, 2022 – 09:30

Helsinki, May 27 (EFE). – Finnish health authorities confirmed on Friday that the first case of monkeypox in the northern country was discovered in a man residing in the Finnish capital region.

The district hospital of Helsinki and Uusimaa, which is the largest in the country, said in a statement that the infected person had a high fever and a rash, but was recovering normally at home.

Health authorities reported that the patient was infected with the “orthobox” virus that causes monkeypox, during a recent trip to Europe, although they did not want to specify the country he visited or give more details to protect his privacy.

Doctors traced all people who may have had close contact with the infected man and gave them instructions to prevent the spread of infection.

“Monkeypox usually clears up on its own within a few weeks. However, the disease can be severe, especially in people whose immunity is weakened by another disease or medical treatment,” HUS said in the statement.

According to the Finnish health authorities, human-to-human transmission of monkeypox virus is rare and close physical contact is often necessary.

According to HUS, experts suspect that most of the infections that have occurred in recent weeks in Europe and North America are due to sexual relations between men.

The Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has asked citizens who suspect they have the virus to contact their health center by phone before seeking treatment. EFE

JJ / Jam / JGB

