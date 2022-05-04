Finland: companies are looking for Spanish-speaking employees – personal finance – economy

Finland is one of the European countries where the quality of life is distinguished, Their economy, and educational level, among other characteristics. this is the reason It can be the ideal destination when looking for job opportunities abroad.

In this sense, there are some Job vacancies in this country that require Spanish speaking people. It should be noted that for many of these companies it is also important that you speak fluent English, as well as Swedish and Finnish, which are the two official languages ​​of Finland.

Here are some of the opportunities available:

ultra scaling

This company, which is dedicated to collecting the marketing data that its customers need and entering it into reports, analytics or a storage platform, has a job opening for the position ofSpanish speaking sales managerwho will operate from the Finnish capital, Helsinki.

Applicant must have 1-5 years of B2B, SaaS or software sales experience, as well as excellent oral and written English language skills, as their clients are located all over the world. Likewise, any international sales experience is greatly appreciated.

For more information, you can click here.

Confidex

Confidex is a provider of short-range wireless products to the public transportation, logistics, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Headquartered in Tampere, looking for him Customer Service Coordinator.

According to its website, the person in this role will serve as an interface between global customers and the organization, communicating with production planning, operations, sales, finance, and product line managers. For this reason, in addition to the requirement to be fluent in Finnish and English, speaking in Spanish, French or German is an advantage.

Also, the applicant must have at least 2-3 years in customer service, as well as in international business, import, export and logistics.

For more information, you can click here.

Savartika Oy

This safari company is looking for Guides for the winter season 2022-2023.

The main requirements are: good customer service skills, ability to deal with a rapidly changing environment, driver’s license, fluent English, positive attitude towards work.

Since people can be received from all over the world, speaking languages ​​other than English is a huge advantage, as is previous experience in hospitality and/or tourism and knowledge of Rovaniemi.

For more information, you can click here.

relex

This leading provider of retail optimization software is looking for a file Application Support Analyzer in Helsinki.

Some of the tasks that need to be done are: providing software support to global customers who encounter problems in their production environments, monitoring the software and hardware infrastructure and responding to alerts in a timely manner.

Similarly, it is required: 1 to 2 years of work experience in information systems technology, computer science or similar field

Basic Linux/Unix skills; Knowledge of databases and version control systems; good communication skills; Proficiency in English and Finnish (written and spoken) or proficiency in English and some other languages ​​(French, Swedish, German, Russian, Spanish, Italian, etc.)

For more information, you can click here.

