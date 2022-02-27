Finland closes its airspace to Russian planes | Europe update | Dr..

“Finland is preparing to close its airspace to Russian air traffic,” the minister wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday (02.27.2022).

Last night, the German Ministry of Transport announced the same measure, stating that its head, Volker Wessing, “has agreed to close German airspace to Russian aircraft and ordered appropriate preparations.”

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania also announced on Saturday their intention to close their airspace to Russian commercial flights, except for emergency landings and humanitarian flights.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian digital newspaper Barents Observer It reported that Sweden and Finland closed their airspace to the plane in which the Speaker of the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament), Vyacheslav Volodin, was traveling from Havana to Moscow and that he had to divert his way north from Norway.

The plane, which was carrying the Russian delegation after visiting Cuba and Nicaragua, landed in Moscow on Friday night after having to add two and a half hours to its flight due to a diversion.

Volodin is on US and EU sanctions lists for his role in Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014.

Norway has confirmed that it will apply the same sanctions to Russia as the European Union; At the moment, it is not known why the Scandinavian country allowed the plane of the Russian delegation to fly over its airspace.

(AFP, EFE).