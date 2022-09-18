Finland, Cinderella for Spain in the quarters

Spain will face Finland in the quarter-finals. An unexpected competitor who wiped out Croatia and his presence on the track on Tuesday illustrates the team’s jigsaw on its way to the medals. Markanenthe great Finnish superstar, rose to 43 points to rank his team and defeat the Balkans, once again shaky at the tournament’s most important moment.

The Jazz Center – who played until last year with Ricky at the Cavaliers – is the North’s big offensive reference. One of those young talents who jumped into the NBA very soon and who shine there from the very first moment. In Eurobasket, Average 28 points and 8 rebounds per match His defense will occupy a large part of the work of the Spanish technical staff in the coming hours.

Scarello said on Saturday that he would prefer not to comment on a potential quarter-finalist. The Italian was so happy after his victory over Lithuania and had so little time to see the other teams that he was loyal. “I don’t want to give general topics.” After seeing both teams, I preferred Croatia, who once again showed their lack of competitiveness when the cross came in.

The Balkans, the favorites on paper, are once again sunk in a fantastic tournament. They have been without medals for over twenty years and will have to wait to achieve one. Although there is a good team – with three NBA like Bogdanovic, Zubak and Saric– They were always in a state of withdrawal. It has dominated Finland, safely at its game. without deviating from the text. Defense and balls to Markanen. A recipe that helped them defeat Croatia and reach their level in a major tournament.

Now they have the toughest still ahead of them. Spain, which used to live the meetings of this European as a victim, You will have to change the slide To rise to the level of the Nordic countries. A competitor that looks affordable and opens the way for medals that seemed like a distant dream when the tournament began.