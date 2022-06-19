Finland calls for lifting the ban on NATO membership | Europe update | Dr..

The Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, urged this Sunday (20/06/1922) as soon as possible to resolve the blockade imposed on the process of Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO, which Turkey objected to, and noted that it also ultimately affects the “credibility” Alliance.

In a radio interview, Marin said that the decision to lift the ban was up to Ankara and that if it wanted to “hold Sweden and Finland hostage”, these countries could do little about it.

“I hope that a solution will be found and the situation does not freeze,” he said, adding that he believed most member states expected the issue to be resolved before the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.

According to the prime minister, the situation is “unfortunate”, because before Finland officially applied for membership, Turkey hinted that there would be no obstacle. However, he indicated that he takes Ankara’s concerns seriously and that the misunderstanding is being rectified.

On the other hand, the Finnish presidential office announced through its Twitter account that the tripartite talks with Sweden and Turkey will resume tomorrow in Brussels, organized by the NATO General Secretariat.

Currently, Turkey retains veto power over entry to Sweden and Finland, which it justifies by saying that these two countries are “sanctuaries” for members of Kurdish guerrillas and associated activists whom it classifies as terrorists.

According to various media, Ankara refused last Wednesday to hold a new tripartite meeting to resolve the issue, in a process that appears to be stalled at the moment despite the efforts of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as a mediator. As reported by the Turkish government that day, Sweden and Finland’s proposals are still “far from meeting our expectations”. (EFE)