Finland buys three 6×6 armored vehicles from Patria for testing

homeland Vehicle Acquisition home 6×6 Pre-Series This is a contract related to the joint program it maintains with Latvia and Estonia, which includes acquiring platforms that will serve as tests for Finnish forces before the final order for serial vehicles is formalized, as mentioned in the letter of intent signed last August.

This program was born with an agreement Multinational cooperation signed in 2019 by the three mentioned countries. In the fall of 2020 the project I applied with Latvia to the stage of research and development Product ordered from the Finnish manufacturer Patria. Sweden is also preparing to join the programme, which “has also sparked interest and is open to other countries with the mutual consent of the participating countries,” according to the program’s creators.

Latvia has already commissioned the Finnish company An initial batch of more than 200 armored vehicles Transport personnel whose first units were delivered last October. The agreement provides for the supply of the entire fleet until 2029. For its part, Finnish Ministry of Defense Patria signed a letter of intent to order 160 new personnel carriers for Finland in 2023.

Prior to the formalization of this last decade, Finland acquired the aforementioned pre-series vehicles. As the executive vice president of the Finnish division of Patria explains, Juicy Garvinin“Through pre-chain testing, the customer can familiarize themselves with the vehicle, its use and its operational characteristics in a comprehensive way in advance, ensuring the smooth and effective establishment of operational readiness when the delivery of serial orders begins. All three vehicles will be delivered to the customer in the summer of 2022.”

Head of Ground Systems Business Unit at Patria Corporation, Juicy Garvinin, described the recent movement around the program as an “important milestone for the entire programme”. Järvinen adds that “broad collaboration and network between countries will improve mobility, profitability, collaboration capabilities and maintenance capabilities for participants.”

The manufacturer states in a statement that the program is also open to other countries, as long as they obtain the consent of participating partners.

Patria kicked off the latest edition of the French sector show face to face EurosatoryIn June 2018, the 6×6 version got its armor on wheels AMV. The manufacturer defines it as a successor to the armored personnel carrier (APCin short this class in English) Basi Designed to complete the ‘vehicle fleets of legendary Patria customers AMV 8×8In fact, the new platform has a chassis structure based on the same components as the already known AMV, “but with one axle lower.”

All steering wheels

It is a vehicle with traction on its three axes and able to move all its wheels in a directional direction or steer only from its first two axes, depending on its equipment. The shield is offered with the option to add different levels of ballistic and mine protection, and it can be configured with different weapons and equipped with different protection system options. It also has a number of possibilities to furnish your home. Among other things, the ability to arm it with 120-mm Patria Nemo mortars was envisaged.

The maximum payload of the Patria 6×6 truck is 8.5 tons and the gross weight can reach 24 tons. It has a length of 7.5 meters, a height of 2.5 and a width of 2.9. The five-cylinder diesel engine, 294 kW, allows it to reach 100 kilometers per hour, and it also has the option of moving on the surface of the water. Inside it has enough space to hold up to ten soldiers, as well as its crew of two or three, depending on the purpose for which it is used.

Patria has offices in various parts of the world, including Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Estonia and Spain. It currently employs 3000 specialists. The company is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace AS (49.9%). The country owns 50% of the sleep.