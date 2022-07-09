Finland builds first sand battery with plans to revolutionize energy

The world of energy does not stop growing. If not too long, Denmark was responsible for the creation energy islands With the aim of ridding Europe of Russian gas, Finland has now developed a sand battery that “could solve the biggest green energy problem”.

The shortage of lithium is causing scientists around the world to develop new batteries that can provide a brake-free economy until the electric transition. With all this, Finland is very serious and has already started using it sand batterieswhich can store green energy for several months and ensure continuous supply for a whole year.

Sand stores heat between 500 and 600 degrees Celsius and can be used to heat homes in the winter when energy is expensive. According to the creating company, Polar Night Energy, it has an efficiency factor of 99%, which makes it able to store heat, with minimal losses for months, and a useful life of several decades.

Politicians and citizens of Finland alike are concerned about the potential lack of heat and light, especially during the long, cold winter. And even more so after the Nordic country Join NATOwhich caused Russia cuts gas to Finland. This has led to an intensification of interest in these renewable energies and other alternatives.

says Marko Yelonen, Co-Founder and Technical Director of Polar Night Energy. “We already knew that our system had more potential than we initially thought. It was a positive surprise,” he adds.

The actual heat storage system is a steel container about 4 meters wide and 7 meters high that contains an automated heat storage system and one hundred tons of sand inside. The heat collector has 100 kW of heating power and 8 MW of power.

“We can bring the waste heat to a level that is usable to heat a city. This is a logical step towards producing heat without combustion.”

“This innovation is part of a smart and green energy transition. Heat stores can greatly help increase intermittent renewables in the power grid. At the same time, we can prepare the waste heat to a level usable for heating the city. This is a logical step towards producing heat without combustion. ‘ says Yelonen.

Vatajankoski, as the thermal storage plant is called, uses the heat provided by the storage system to prepare the waste heat recovered from its data servers for high performance computing.

One of the burning points of this sand battery is its cost. by account BBC Elina Seppänen, an energy and climate specialist in Tampere, a city in southern Finland, “If we had power plants that only worked for a few hours in the winter when it was cold, it would be very expensive.” However, if we had solutions that offer flexibility in the use and storage of heat, I think this would help a lot in terms of costs.

Youtube video