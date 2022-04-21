Finland became the happiest country in the world for the fifth year in a row

Finland again crowned as The happiest country in the world For the fifth year in a row.

This was announced before World Happiness Report 2022 (Global Happiness Resort) published by the United Nations.

This European country is still far ahead of others and It has consolidated its leadership since 2019.

This list is published annually under International Day of Happinesswhich is celebrated on March 20, 2013.

What is this list based on?

The happiness list is based on Gallup public opinion polls, which analyze a variety of indicators, such as Life expectancy, social support, corruption, level of independence and generosityamong other things.

Norway and Switzerland are also among the happiest countries.

Here is the full list for this year:

Finland

Denmark

Iceland

Swiss

Holland

Luxembourg

Sweden

Norway

Israel

New Zealand

The happiest country in Latin America is still Costa Rica. In 2019, it ranked 12th and is now 16th.

Costa Rica is followed by other countries in Latin America, such as Uruguay (30), Panama (37), Brazil (38), Guatemala (39), Chile (44), Nicaragua (45), Mexico (46), and El Salvador. (49).

