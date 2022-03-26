Finland bans access to unvaccinated travelers against COVID-19 | Europe update | Dr..

The government has announced that it is seeking to stem the new wave of the epidemic caused by the omicron variant. After a government meeting, the Ministry of the Interior announced that only foreign travelers who have obtained a negative result and a full vaccination or evidence of disease will be allowed to enter Finland.

A border guard spokesman confirmed to AFP that unvaccinated foreigners would be rejected, unless they were under 16 or on the list of exceptions (Finland residents, essential workers, diplomats, etc.). “Whatever the origin of the foreign citizen, everyone must present a certificate of vaccination and a negative test for less than 48 hours,” Tommy Kivengori, head of the Finnish Border Guard, told AFP. EU citizens are also affected by the measure, which took effect immediately.

Last week, Finland announced that it will require a negative test for all travelers from December 28, including vaccinated EU citizens, in order to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. But this new measure was detailed after a midday cabinet meeting.

The Eduskunta (Finnish Parliament) also today approved the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for health workers and professionals working with at-risk groups, such as the elderly and immunocompromised people. (afp/efe)