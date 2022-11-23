Finland at Teatre Arniches

Pascal Rambert directs Irene Escolar and Israel Eligid in Finlanda play arriving at the Teatre Arniches on Friday 9 December.

A hotel room in Helsinki.

Israel has moved out of Madrid in an effort to clear up her relationship with Irene, who is shooting a movie in the city.

Many years of living together, but now they are faced with different views on the past and, first of all, on the future …

A father and mother discuss custody of their daughter. It can be said that at that exact moment we are witnessing the ugliest part of the human race.

consult all Teatre Arniches programming from October to December 2022.

event data

Friday, December 9, 2022

Arniches Theater

8:30 p.m.

15 euros

Sell ​​tickets online in ticket window. ivc.gva.es and at the theater box office from Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursday from 5:30 pm to 8 pm and two hours before each show.

More information on tel. 965-938-333 and on [email protected].

