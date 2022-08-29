Finland announces 12 Eurobasket in an original way

Finland Officially announce the final 12-player roster before the next one EuroBasket 2022 and he did so in a very original way, with a video simulating an arcade video game from the 1970s, posted on his social networks.

Cleveland Cavaliers, Lowry’s striker Markanenheads the team, while also including Sassu Saleen and peterie Cobonen. List completed by Michaelas JantoninasTobias PalmyHenry two cantonsI look a littleElari SeppalaElijah ValentineAlexander MadsenShun hav and edon macchoney.

during preparation, Finland He won two matches (97-94 against Ukraine and 80-71 against Belgium) and lost three (71-75 against Belgium and two against Lithuania 61-76 and 52-87). They also won both qualifying matches for World Cup 2023 against Estonia (76-68) and Israel (79-73). Finland is the first team from the European region to secure a ticket to the World Cup after scoring the results at the end of the second FIBA ​​window. This is the second appearance of this team in the World Cup after 2014 in Spain.

Finland She will start her EuroBasket trip on Thursday and face Israel.

