Finland and Sweden pledge to join NATO together in a common front against Turkey

HelsinkiOctober 28 – Finland and Sweden announced on Friday that they will join NATO At the same time, which will lead them to present a common front against the influence of Turkey, which has questioned requests to join the defense alliance.

The Nordic countries requested to join the alliance in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey was met with objections by Turkey, which accused it of harboring groups it describes as terrorists.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday that the Turkish president had told her he had other questions about the Swedish request.

“It is very important for us, of course, that Finland and Sweden join NATO united front,” Marin told reporters at a joint press conference in Helsinki with his Swedish counterpart.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on October 6 that his country still opposed Sweden’s bid.

“We have taken all the steps, so far, hand in hand, and none of us have any other intention,” said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Christerson, who took office last week.

Swedish daily Aftonbladet quoted sources as saying that Turkey had invited Christerson to a bilateral meeting in Ankara, likely to be held on November 8.

A Kristerson spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.