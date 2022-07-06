Finland and Sweden complete negotiations to join NATO

Brussels, Belgium. The talks were held between officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and representatives from Finland and Sweden.

In this sense, the Finnish delegation was led by Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, and Defense Minister Antti Kakkonen, while on the Swedish side was led by Foreign Minister Anne Linde, and Defense Minister Peter Holtqvist. .

Similarly, on behalf of NATO, the meetings of each country were chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy of the Alliance, Bettina Kadenbach.

“Finland and Sweden completed accession negotiations at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday (July 4, 2022), as agreed by NATO leaders at their summit in Madrid,” the alliance said in a statement. “They formally affirmed their readiness and ability to fulfill the political, legal, military and NATO membership obligations,” the statement added.

As both Finland and Sweden are well-established democracies with modern armed forces used to closer cooperation with NATO, negotiations in Brussels were a mere formality.

It is expected that the ambassadors of the thirty countries that make up the alliance will sign tomorrow the accession protocols of the two northern countries.

Although Finland and Sweden will not have to sign these accession protocols, their foreign ministers, Finland’s Pekka Haavisto and Sweden’s Anne Linde, will be present at NATO headquarters and later hold a press conference with Allied Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Once the accession protocols are signed, they must be ratified at the national level by the 30 current members of the Transatlantic Organization.

These certifications vary from country to country. While the United States needs the approval of two-thirds of its members of the Senate, the United Kingdom does not need to have a formal vote in Parliament.

Regarding the NATO collective defense principle, according to which an attack on one Allies is equivalent to an attack against them all and a common response must be given, it will apply only to Finland and Sweden once they become members. Allied Alliance plenary sessions, once the entire joining process is complete.

As a result of the wars in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden, which are traditionally neutral countries, they were forced to apply for NATO membership.

The process of joining the alliance turned out to be more complicated than planned because Turkey denied access to the two countries, considering them weak in dealing with organizations that Ankara describes as terrorists.

However, Ankara, Stockholm and Helsinki managed to reach an agreement on Tuesday under which Turkey lifted its veto, which could go ahead until the Scandinavian countries become members of the transatlantic organization.

Taken from the vanguard

With information from the EFE Agency.