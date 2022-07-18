Finland already has the first commercial sand battery that stores heat for months

Location Finnish Kankaanpää has become the first in the world to have a fully functional sandblast battery, as reported by the BBC. The first commercial installation of such a system was the work of a group of engineers who formed Polar Night Energy to give shape to their idea which Sand is used as a medium for storing electricity in the form of heat.

Polar Night Energy intends sand batteries to solve one of the major problems Renewable energy, cut it. That is, when power is not generated because there is not enough wind or sun. “When there is a big increase in green electricity, what we want is to store it very quicklyMarko Yelonen, co-founder of Polar Night Energy, explained to British media.

The installation height around seven meters and store hundred tons of low-grade sand, part of the Vatajenkoski generating station responsible for providing power in its area. Sand is heated, with low-cost electricity produced by a renewable source, even 500 degrees Using the system of resistors, it has the property She loses her temperature very slowly. Hot air is recirculated inside the battery, thus it can keep the sand at 500 degrees for several months.

When necessary, if power becomes more expensive or there is shortage due to lack of sun or wind, The heating system can be operated by hot air from the sand battery. Polar Night Energy recommends your system to store heat and Take advantage of the surplus electricity that can be generated and converted into heat which remain stored for months.





The technology has previously been tested by Polar Night Energy in Tampere, Finland, and the use of sand as an energy storage method is being investigated by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory.