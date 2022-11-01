Finland agrees to build an iron fence on its border with Russia

The Finnish government He won the support of all political parties for Building a metal fence in the most fragile sections of its borders RussiaWith the aim of reining in immigration illegally and the arrival of large numbers of immigrants.

The measure, initially proposed by the Finnish border guard, was It was approved by all parliamentary blocs during a consultative meeting Which maintained executive power on Tuesday afternoon with the leaders of the rest of the political parties.

“It’s about being able to make sure that borders are well protected Being able to anticipate what might happen in it.”Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told the press.

The project, the details of which have not yet been finalized, is considering building a A metal fence several meters high with concertinas on top And video surveillance cameras in the border sections, which are considered the most vulnerable.

In general, the length of the fence will be between 130 and 260 kilometers, which means Between 10 and 20% of the 1,340 km of the border It separates Finland and Russia.

The business is expected to last about four years and involve expenditures Hundreds of millions of eurosAccording to the estimates of the border guards.

At first it will be built A test section of about three kilometers on the border of southeastern Finlandthe busiest due to its proximity to Saint Petersburg, at a cost of about six million euros.

Finland, which has the longest border with Russia in the European Union (EU) and second in Europe (after Ukraine), is responding to rising tensions with Moscow as a result of Russian invasion of Ukraine Finland’s accession process and Sweden to me NATO.

The Helsinki Kremlin has repeatedly warned that joining NATO would have serious consequences, so The Finnish government fears that Russia could orchestrate a migration crisis Similar to what happened on the border between Poland and Belarus at the end of 2021.

For this reason, the Finnish executive last July urgently approved a series of legal reforms that will enable it to deal with a The arrival of large numbers of immigrants to its borders.

These amendments include a legal provision that allows the construction of fences and other types of barriers at the borders to increase national security.

Also include the possibility Temporarily ban the right of residence and movement in areas close to the border In exceptional circumstances, for example in the case of the massive influx of immigrants.

Likewise, it allows focusing on some specific points on the border Receiving asylum applicationsThis means closing the rest of the border crossings to refugees.