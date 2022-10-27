Finland agrees to abortion reform that exempts women from explaining their reasons

The Eduskunta (Finnish parliament) on Wednesday approved by a large majority a reform of the abortion law, the strictest to date in the Nordic countries, to provide more rights for women who want to stop their pregnancies. The reform, which updates legislation in force since 1970, received 125 votes in favor and 41 against, with majority support from all political forces except for the Finnish far-right party and the Christian Democrats.

According to current legislation, women who wish to have an abortion within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy must obtain authorization from two physicians – or one doctor if they are under 17 or over 40 – and state their reasons. Once the reform comes into effect, expected at the beginning of 2023, a woman will have the right to have an abortion during the same period without giving explanations and it is enough to obtain permission from one doctor. After twelve weeks, abortion is permitted at the request of the pregnant woman herself if the continuation of the pregnancy or childbirth may endanger her health or life.

The origin of this legal reform goes back to a grassroots initiative introduced at the end of 2020, after collecting the necessary 50,000 signatures, which asked to equate abortion law with the law of many other European countries and give women greater autonomy to decide for themselves. The text of the popular initiative stated that “the right to free and safe abortion is an essential part of a woman’s physical self-determination and the right to decide whether to have her own.”

According to the Finnish Medical Association Duodecim, the abortion rate in Finland (7.3 per 1,000 women aged 15-49) is internationally low and has been declining in recent years.