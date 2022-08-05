Finland, a big challenge for FAW Zaldivar – ABC Motor 360

Driving a Hyundai i20 N Rally 2. FAW, driven by Argentine Marcelo der Ohanesian, set the fastest rocking time in the WRC2 Junior Championships and finished second in the Open Championship behind Hyundai Motorsport teammate Timo Sonninen.

On the first special stage yesterday, on the 3.48-kilometre Harjo stage, Zaldivar finished fifth in the class, 3.3 seconds off the leader, 26-year-old pole, Mikolaj Marczyk (Skoda Fabia Rally 2) already 1.5 seconds off the fourth, the local Emil Lindholm.

“An easy extension to make a blunder. We decided to take it easy, think of tomorrow (today at 01:00 in Paraguay, 08:00 in Filnandia) when it all starts,” our compatriot said after the first special.

In the WRC general classification, Belgian Thierry Neuville continued to drive the rally in Finland with his Hyundai i20, ahead of fellow Estonian Ott Tanak and Japanese Katsuta Takamoto, with Toyota.