“Finding a way to match” • TAG24

Beijing, China – In President Xi Jinpingduring a corporate dinner in New York, it was reported that China and the USA They must “find a way to coexist” to protect peace and development in the world.

Clashes between the United States and China

China and the United States have clashed in recent years over issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression to Taiwan’s autonomy to its crackdown in Hong Kong and alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Shi, who just secured a revolution third term As the leader of the ruling Communist Party that oversees the world’s second largest economy, he has blamed foreign interference in Taiwan and recently claimed that China will never give up the right to use force against it.

Xi Jinping: “Ready to work with the United States”

In a congratulatory letter to the National Commission on US-China Relations, the Chinese president said he is ready to cooperate with the United States:

The world today is neither peaceful nor peaceful. As a great power, strengthening communication and cooperation between China and the United States will help increase global stability and certainty and promote world peace and development.

Xi added that China is ready to work with the United States to “give mutual respect and peaceful coexistence… and find ways to compromise in the new era.”

In this way it will be beneficial not only to both countries, but also to the world.

Shi wrote.

The Biden administration said this month that China is the only competitor to the United States “with the intent of reshaping the international order, and increasingly the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to achieve that goal.”

In mid-November, on the occasion of G20 in BaliIn Indonesia, Xi could come face to face with the US President Joe Biden.