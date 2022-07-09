Find out which function will activate WhatsApp and which you will love and hate at the same time

By this they seek to protect people’s privacy.

WABetaInfo reports that the world’s largest instant messaging program, WhatsApp, is improving privacy. It has been working for months to ensure that its users can disappear “online”.

Currently, every member of this technological world has the ability to choose who can see the last connection history, profile and even hide to see the status of other contacts.

In this opportunity, privacy increases, so that it is possible to communicate without “online” appearing at the top of the chat. This option will not appeal to spies who constantly monitor the people in your contact list.

It is believed that WhatsApp will initially release a beta version for iOS. It will be available under the “Last Seen Settings” section.

WABetaInfo noted, “If I choose my online contacts, it means that people who are not registered won’t be able to see if I’m online.”

WhatsApp managers have expressed their intention to offer Android and Desktop functionality in the future.

WhatsApp and video calls

Recently, the directors of the Mark Zuckerberg app reported that they will be releasing a new update, whereby users can mute any of its members while on a multi video call, aiming to eliminate as much noise as possible.

In this sense, if 10 people are connected in a video call; The administrator is free, as well as the persons who incorporate it, to mute any of its users; If this accidentally contains some ambient sound that obstructs or makes noise in the meeting.

