Find out when the new animated movie will arrive on Netflix

The Barbie franchise continues to expand to television with a new animated movie coming to Netflix, Barbie Mermaid PowerToday we see its first trailer.

Starting on September 1, the Netflix show will arrive in a new chapter of the animated adventures of Barbie… and Barbie.

Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, Barbie Skipper, Stacie and Chelsea will find themselves on an underwater adventure in Barbie Mermaid Powera movie that will see them gain the ability to turn themselves into sirens in order to help save the kingdom of Pacifica, as you can also see in the trailer on top of the news.

“Barbie and Barbie are summoned by Isla (from the movie Doplhin Magic) to find out who will be the power ranger in the underwater kingdom, in a series of challenges designed to discover their innate power. During the competition period, they will find out whether they belong to mermaids, water, air or fire, and they will make strong friendships with the inhabitants of the sea. In this tale full of flapper friends, adventure and bravery, Barbie, Barbie and family will experience first-hand what it feels like to keep the worlds above and below the sea in balance, and in the meantime they will learn how to do so to find the strength within them.“is reading Official summary by Barbie Mermaid Power.

But this won’t be the only production dedicated to the famous doll we’ll see in the near future (plus a Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, of course): YouTube series “Barbie: Life in the City” is entirely dedicated to Barbie Brooklynwhich will start on September 15th.