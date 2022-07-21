Find out what the Costa Rican embassy in Australia published after the departure of Marco Urena

The striker was, surprisingly, announced this Wednesday as the new signing of Carthaginian and the Embassy Wishing him success and payment: The Embassy wishes him success Marco Urena He is happy to acknowledge his pride in Costa Rica.”

Orina will reach the box old City For three years in an offensive zone where there will be a lot of competition.

[ Cartaginés sorprende con el bombazo de Marco Ureña como nuevo refuerzo (video) ]

In its post, the embassy’s file read: “Forward Marco Urena Leave the team Central Coast Mariners After two seasons in the Australian Football League, to join the Carthaginian”.

The club confirmed that it was releasing Yurina for “family reasons”. Unfortunately, “We wish Marco good luck on his return to Costa Rica,” as stated in the profile.

Marco Urena made a good impression in Australia. (Costa Rica Embassy in Australia)

In addition, he adds that the team’s profile records about 250 comments at the time of publication, from followers and a few shares.

“Devastating! Thank you for everything you’ve done for the club, and good luck in your future.” “Thank you for adding Seafarers to your career path. We hope to see you in Qatar.” “It was a pleasure watching your genius on the field. What a hero!”, are some of the posts it contains Embassy.