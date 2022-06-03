Finanzareport.it | Italian Stock Exchange Today: Leonardo, Tenaris

The opening of European stock exchanges is expected to be positive today

European stock exchanges are expected to open again above parity today, after a positive session which saw Piazza Avary close with a cautious rise (Ftse Mib + 0.59% at 24426 points). The Italian Stock Exchange was supported by purchases of luxury goods with Moncler, behind Saipem; Mixed banks.

The spread was also under special watch in Piazza Avari, which is steadily back above 200 basis points, while the Italian 10-year yield touched 3.3% yesterday.

London Square closed today too; But also China.

The overall agenda includes some data including a summary report on European service SMEs and above all the May employment report in the US; The consensus is +325,000 jobs, even if yesterday’s ADP estimate for new jobs in the private sector was much worse than expected.

The USA in the future This morning they treated more than equal.

Meanwhile in Tokyo Nikki It closed +1.27% at 27,761 points.

on me Forex, EUR/USD settled at 1.0750 after recovering on the eve; The petroleum It changed little with Brent at $117 and WTI at $116 a barrel.

Wall Street closed last night with a sharp rise: Dow Jones + 1.33% at 33.248 points, Standard & Poor’s 500 + 1.84% at 4.176 points, Nasdaq + 2.69% at 12.316 points.

Italiana Stock Exchange today: Stocks in the fore

In the Milan Stock Exchange, to follow Leonardo Following rumors reported by Reuters that Germany’s Rheinmetall Group was to formalize a non-binding offer for the Italian defense giant to buy 49% of Otto Melara. Rumors have it that the stake is valued at between 190 and 210 million euros, with a total value of 430 million euros. The Italian government, which has a stake in Leonardo and also has the gold power, would have been notified of the offer.

It should be noted that Tenaris It will pay a total of $78 million to close a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into improper payments to a Petrobras manager between 2008 and 2013 in order to secure contracts for Confab Industrial, the group’s Brazilian subsidiary. This is what the note says. As part of the settlement with the SEC, Tenaris neither acknowledges nor denies the authority’s investigation result. The Group believes that the agreement is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. The memo stated that the US Department of Justice informed Tenaris that it had closed its parallel investigation into the matter without taking any action.