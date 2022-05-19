Financial influencer or fraudster risk following a fake account | Online scams | social networks | tik tok | Instagram | Mexico | USA | Spain | Technique

Despite the security measures that Social media Implemented to avoid this, identity theft continues to spread, and now, it is also targeting a niche.”influencers‘Financial.

This was determined by investigation interested in trade Which collects several cases of creators whose profile information has been copied to promote “crypto scams” ​​among their followers.

About it we talked to the two’influencersFinanciers who also had to face the problem of denouncing an impersonator who tried to surprise his followers, asking them for money directly or deceiving them with a fraudulent investment mechanism.

Christian Arens, influential Personal finance specialist and author of “Código Dinero”, says that they tried many times to impersonate him in almost all social networks. although Youtube He already has the “check” verified, which guarantees his followers that it’s an official account, in other Social media It is difficult to achieve.

Christian Arens YouTube channel with verification verification / Youtube

Keep in mind that, in general,influentialFinancially, he will always show his face in a video, where he will give some advice.

“Most creators and people who are like”influencers‘Especially in finance, we will not ask them for money and no one will give their phone number with spaces, commas or asterisks. Any investment opportunity that I want to communicate, I do it through my official accounts, with a video”, Flour.

Account thefts and cryptocurrency scams

Daniel Bonivaz, Content Creator and CEO of Campesthe also had to deal with scammers who cling to his content, but, in addition, on one occasion tried to steal an account tik tok.

Remember you got an email with themes tik tok Declaring that he qualified for Receiving a “blue check” Check. However, the message did not come from an institutional email, but from a gmail.

They sent me a WhatsApp message telling me ‘Congratulations, I came to confirm the blue check’ and I said ‘Wow, tell me what to do’. They replied in English that in order to get it, they needed to add a number, starting with +90 to the numbers section of my account”Suspension.

He later found out that the number in question came from Turkey and questioned them that they couldn’t make the change on their own. In this case, the scam did not work, but a file impersonation They are more difficult to deal with.

at Instagram He had to publicly denounce an account that took pictures and videos of him and gave himself a similar name, because two accounts cannot have the exact same username. At the time, his followers warned him not to be deceived because the fake profile prevented him from being noticed.

“They were screen-recording my videos and marking them as their own. The account already had about 6000 followers and was writing to people saying they had a course they created that was unique to them. There were people who paid and asked to do it with crypto.”he is referring to.

The mechanism was to send a message to The WhatsApp And they gave you a code to pay Equivalent to $200 in cryptocurrency, so that the funds can not be traced. Daniel turned to his followers to ask them to report the account with an option to do so Instagram Provides for these cases and the account was quickly banned.

Pay attention to interactions

Keep in mind that other than a “verification” of verification, there are other elements that can be taken into account to detect a scam. For example, look at the other Social media supposed to “influentialcheck consistency and look at user comments.

“On this account that has nearly 6000 followers, we noticed that everyone”botHis posts have no comments, only “likes.” In this case, you should check the accounts that “liked” those posts. If you see all of them, and accounts have three followers, it is because they are all fake followers..

explain thatinfluential‘, in order for them to be like this, they must have an ‘interaction’ with their audience, that is, real feedback.

Also, if a person wants to get paid Cryptocurrency And it doesn’t show your accounts transparently, it ends up being suspicious.