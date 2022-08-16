Finally a medal: Linke went to EM Silver – Sports all over the world

Decathlon champion Abelle rejoiced after individual hurdles

At the end of his long journey to his first international medal, walker Christopher Link wrapped the German flag around his sweaty shoulders and celebrated his silver medal at the European Championships.

The 33-year-old from Potsdam gave the German track and field team the next plate with a second place at 35km in Munich after Richard Ranger’s golden start to the marathon and the successes of both teams.

Driven by Marathon Hero

Link then reported that he had met the European champion, cheering for German infantry in the small downtown ring, the night before in the elevator. Ranger wished him the same. To his astonishing response that he won after all, Ranger wished his teammate good legs.

Linke actually had a little Ringer the day before on the last leg of the marathon. The fourth player in the 2019 World Cup and fifth in the Olympic twice had pain in his left shin and even took painkillers at first. But in the end, he finished undisputedly second behind Miguel Angel Lopez of Spain with a time of 2:29:30 and celebrated the biggest success of his career.

Lopez wins superior

“Now I finally have something to show my grandchildren,” Link said. He was the strongest in the field who had to let Superior Lopez go from the start. The former world and European champion over 20 kilometers won with a time of 2:26:49 hours, and Italy’s Matteo Gibboni took the bronze with a time of 2:30:34 hours.

Link made up for a disappointing World Cup in the US a month ago, as he contracted the coronavirus. According to his words, he had been so bad for three days that he was unable to pick up a dropped cell phone by himself. After a ten-day break, he was able to train again for 14 days and easily competed in Munich. “I took the pressure off to win a medal,” he said. This helped him on the path to success.

The other two German participants also finished in the top ten. Jonathan Hilbert finished fifth after the Olympic silver medalist missed the World Cup after contracting the coronavirus. Carl Dohmann finished eighth in the bright morning sun. On Saturday in Munich it is still about the 20km European title.