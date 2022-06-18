Film arrives on Netflix, North American release date announced – Nerd4.life

Unknown he have Release date on Netflixat least as far as North Amaricapending further clarification on other regions: In those segments, the new Sony movie will be available to subscribers on July 15, 2022.

Thanks to the agreement signed between Sony And Netflix, Uncharted will land on the streaming video service quickly rather than hit theaters.



Uncharted, a scene from the movie

On the other hand, we have already seen the release date on home video in Italy, so we are also waiting for information regarding the broadcast from our side.

The film is directed by Robin Fleischer and stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. The screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins relives some of the video game series’ iconic moments, addressing the cast of historical characters. To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of the movie Uncharted, while recalling that at the box office it totaled more than 400 million dollars, on a par with Dune.

However, among the connections between Netflix and Sony PlayStation, we mention that there is also a series of Horizon Zero Dawn working with the company, while other partnerships with Peacock and HBO are between Twisted Metal and The Last of Us.