Fiji men’s champion and Australia in women’s – Diario Al-Agora

The Fijians and Australians defeated New Zealand in the finals of the tournament, which was held in South Africa.

The “flyng Fijians” have historically set the standard in the World Rugby Sevens and this time was no exception as they beat two-time champion New Zealand 29-12. In third place, Ireland beat Australia 19-14 and took bronze.

The Fijians have outdone the current kings, because they are in speed, a “fantasy” game at hand, and in a one-on-one game they are, by “beating” the best on the planet. This island country in Oceania, with a population of only one million, still rules rugby racing.

The power runner has speed! Ilya Kanakaeva discovers the gap and misses it Tweet embed #RWC7s | #HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/Ul590fv0PS – Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 11, 2022

In the women’s category, the Australians had an excellent season, as they were also the world series champions. In the decisive match in Cape Town, the Australian “Pearl” outperformed the “Black Fern” by 24-22. While France won in third place over the United States 29-7.

She is just so strong! 💪 Faith Nathan Pays Off Tweet embed Because New Zealand can’t bring down Alicia Levau-Vacausilia 🇦🇺#RWC7s | #HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/Z5vM6vr3x0 – Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 11, 2022

Thus concludes the Rugby World Cup 7, with its eighth men’s and fourth women’s edition, in beautiful Cape Town, South Africa.