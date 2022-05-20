Fighting match-fixing, Sportradar: 167.9 million euros in revenue in the first quarter of 2022

Data provider Sportradar’s revenue grew 30.5% to €167.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, thanks to an excellent result for the US, where it more than doubled. Referred to the United States agipronews, collected €25.7 million, more than double the total compared to the first quarter of 2021. Another €86.7 million came from the rest of the world, an increase of 25.1%, while €45.9 million came from audiovisual products such as live broadcasts (16.9% increase) . Revenue from other segments increased by 13.6% to 9.5 million.

Our fiscal year 2022 has started quickly, with our core high margin betting products driving growth worldwide. Our business in the United States continues to grow exponentially as the states legalize sports betting. Our technology and data-driven information continue to transform the converged media, entertainment and sports sectors and support our long-term growth.”Sportradar Managing Director Carsten Koerl.

The company then paid 36.8 million euros for software and licenses, up 53.9%. Sportradar also paid €52.3 million in personnel expenses, up 35.2% with staff increasing by 620 to 3,075 full-time employees at the end of the quarter.

Other operating costs increased by 34.5% to €19.5 million. Sportradar also incurred €52.5 million in depreciation, plus €1 million in write-down costs. The company also generated 10.4 million euros in foreign exchange earnings, but also paid 8.9 million euros in financial costs. As a result, Sportradar generated a pre-tax profit of €11.3 million, an increase of 149.4%.

After paying 3.1 million euros in income taxes, the supplier’s profits amounted to 8.2 million euros, an increase of 256.5%. The data provider’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter fell 5% to €26.7 million, primarily due to increased investment in Sportradar’s US growth segment.