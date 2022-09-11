Fight, Weight, Finger: Chimaev goes from UFC darling to bogeyman in 48 hours

In the UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship, Khamisa Shemayev regularly makes short work of his opponents. Even against Kevin Holland, it was over after a few minutes. However, there were chaotic days before the fight, including backstage brawls and weight loss.

The weekend begins with chaos for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Two days before the big event of UFC 279 in Las Vegas, a fight broke out between the camps of several fighters in a backstage area around superstar Khamzat Shemayev. A day later, Chemayev apparently missed his combat weight before the main fight against Nate Diaz – then the top three fights turned out. Despite beating reserve man Kevin Holland, Chechani lost his luck to fans and the UFC.

Backstage clashes between fighters are an almost desirable stylistic tool in the UFC to make the event more hype. A couple of days before fight night, things were getting over her head. According to UFC President Dana White, dozens of people from different camps of mixed martial arts fighters are said to have taken part. The press conference was canceled without further ado. White then clarified that there would be no penalties. After all, they are fighters.

Andreas Michael, Chemayev’s coach, explained what happened. His fighter and Kevin Holland got into an argument backstage before Shemayev kicked his opponent in the chest. Michael said Diaz’s crew came with more than 50 people “for whatever reason” and things escalated. “But no one was hurt, thank God.”

However, greater chaos reduced the weight of Chechnya. A day before the fight, Chimayev should have weighed 77 kilograms. Then his weight increased by about 3.5 kg. It was later said that doctors prevented the extreme weight loss suffered by many fighters prior to their duels for medical reasons. Chimayev “shaken from convulsions” during the exhausting process.

Ferguson takes the place of the main event

Despite the medical intervention, the blame rests primarily with the 28-year-old and his team. As a rule, weight reduction is prepared throughout the entire week and is designed to ensure that fighters reach their combat weight as safely as possible. The opponent Diaz sweated to the specified 77 kilograms, and the fight between the two could have meant Chimayev’s advantages.

The UFC had to change almost everything. UFC veteran Tony Ferguson moved into the main fight against Diaz, Ferguson’s real challenger Li Jingling faced Daniel Rodriguez in the catch weight – that is, outside of the designated weight classes. Under the same criterion, the fight took place between Shemayev and Holland.

At the audience weighing party, which is a purely showy event, there was already a booing of Shemayev, who gave his stinky finger to the audience. As a result of the events, Chemayev’s entry to the T-Mobile Arena received a mixed reception from spectators, with boos also taking over when the 28-year-old entered the octagon. In the United States, Chimaev was an absolute favorite of fans due to his dominant performance. Unlike in Europe, his links with the Chechen prince Ramzan Kadyrov were not questioned there.

Average weight soon?

BJJ black belt Kevin Holland was unable to break free from Shemayev’s grip. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Chimayev also started the fight with a dirty trick. In the face of the confrontation there was a handshake, which is also common at the beginning of the round. When Holland raised his hand to the Big Five, Chemayev immediately went to try to remove. Since then, he has dominated the land for Americans. After about three minutes, Chimayev ended the fight with a submissive fist (the stranglehold of D’Arce).

In the interview conducted after the fight, there was no trace of insight. Instead, provoke more. “Diaz can thank God that he didn’t have to fight today’s warriors,” Shemayev said. Doesn’t care about lost weight. Only doctors could prevent him from reaching combat weight.

And so Shemayev’s role turned into the bogeyman in just 48 hours. However, the weekend may be a stumbling block on your way to becoming a champion. If Chimaev, seeded third in welterweight, is fighting for the belt and wants to get the really hefty fee, he’s going to have to put on weight. While the 28-year-old has said he wants to fight for the welterweight and welterweight titles in the UFC, White says his misconduct makes it difficult. They will sit down this week and probably recommend Shemayev to compete in a higher weight class. However, Chimaev does not have a middleweight rank and will have to fight many fights to become champion in the end.