FIFA World Cup 2022: Here is the schedule for Group B matches

England, Iran, USA and Wales will face in Group B in the Qatar World Cup. You can read all the information about favourites, schedule and results here.

In group B meet in footballWorld Cup 2022 EnglandAnd the IranAnd the United State And the Wales over each other. Who are the nominees, what is the timeline and what are the results? Here you are informed of everything important.

England, Iran, USA, Wales: Who is the favorite in Group B?

England are the favorites in Group B. However, the “Three Lions” should improve significantly. A few weeks ago, the “Three Lions” were relegated from the first division of the European Nations League without a win. Things did not go well for group rival Wales. With just one point from six games, he settled relegation from League A. The weak form of the two teams from the British Isles could be exploited by the United States or Iran. The United States has made progress through the preliminary rounds of three of the last four World Cups they have qualified for. On the other hand, Iran never progressed in the group stage.

Already read?Qatar World Cup alternatives: winter sports, darts and more! You can watch that instead of football

Schedule of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B matches in Qatar

You can find out when the teams in Group B will play against each other in the World Cup:

Date time Game result

Monday 21/11/2022 14 England – Iran

Monday 21/11/2022 8 pm United States – Wales

Friday, 25/11/2022 11 hours Wales – Iran

Friday, 25/11/2022 8 pm England – United States

Tuesday 29/11/2022 8 pm Iran – United States

Tuesday 29/11/2022 8 pm Wales and England



These are the stats for England

Previous World Cup participations: 15

Biggest success in the World Cup: World Champion 1966

FIFA position in the world rankings: Fifth

Qualifiers: First place in Group A of the European Qualifiers (Competitors: Poland, Albania, Hungary, Andorra, San Marino).

These are the stats of Iran

Previous World Cup posts: 5

Biggest World Cup success: Group stage 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018

FIFA Ranking: 20

Qualifiers: 1st place in Asia Group A qualifiers (opponents: South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon).

These are the stats for the United States

Previous World Cup posts: 10

Biggest World Cup success: semi-finals, third place 1930

FIFA rankings: 16

Qualifiers: 3rd place in the final round in North and Central America

These are the stats for Wales

Previous World Cup posts: 1

Biggest success in the World Cup: the 1958 quarter-finals

FIFA World Ranking: 19

Qualifiers: 1-0 in the final against Ukraine

Group B results: This is how teams played at the FIFA World Cup

During the tournament you will find all the news (results, injured players, current table constellation and more) here in the live feed:

world Cup of football 2022 on TV and live: When and where will Germany’s matches be broadcast live from Qatar?

Follow News.de already at FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the Pinterest And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the editor’s direct line.

gom / hos / news.de