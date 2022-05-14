FIFA plans to launch its own soccer game

Homepage life games

The game announced by FIFA claims to be the only authentic and correct game. Constant is a name that will remain forever.

Zurich, Switzerland – After the game publisher was known EA And FIFA wants to go their separate ways, FIFA now wants to release its own game. A related statement from FIFA said the split from EA now allows collaboration with other studios and publishers to develop a new soccer video game. This will give football and gaming fans more options ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

FIFA is planning a live competition match for EA Sports FC

What exactly is FIFA up to? According to the Football Association, FIFA is currently in talks with major game publishers, media companies and investors to develop a new FIFA football simulation game for 2024. This will then be in direct competition with that EA’s planned successor to EA Sports FC.

Before that, there should already be many other games, which, however, should not be a simulator. According to FIFA, these are already in production and are supposed to appear in the third quarter of this year. The first title is said to be a gaming experience tailored for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They are also in talks with publishers about other projects for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

FIFA President: Only games with an official FIFA license are credible for football fans

Who loses by splitting – EA or FIFA? For FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the answer to this question is clear. In a very clear statement, he confirmed that the only real game bearing the name FIFA is the best game for players and football lovers. In addition, only the games with the official FIFA license have credibility for football fans.

The FIFA name is the only global and original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25, FIFA 26, etc. – Constant is the name of FIFA and it will last forever and will remain the best game.

Infantino added that the interactive games and esports sector is on the path of growth and diversification. FIFA’s strategy is to make the most of all future options and offer a wide range of products and opportunities to players, fans, members and partners.

End of a long-term partnership – Why is FIFA 22 the last joint title between EA and FIFA?

When was the EA chapter for FIFA announced? In October 2021, EA first announced that it was toying with the idea of ​​rebranding the FIFA franchise. At the time, there was already a dispute over naming rights with FIFA. Negotiations between the two partners have stalled, according to a report in the New York Times, with EA demanding more rights while FIFA demanded a double licensing fee. Now it is clear – FIFA 22 It is the last joint title between EA and FIFA.

Only recently, EA CEO Andrew Wilson was said to have announced in an internal meeting that EA is now ready to separate itself from the FIFA license and could develop more without it. He explained to the staff that the FIFA license would in fact have hindered EA’s ambitions for the football game series. Many football clubs have already declared democracy Loyalty to developers to want.