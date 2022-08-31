FIFA has decided that Byron Castillo must testify in Switzerland to file a complaint against him and fuel Chile’s World Cup hopes

A new chapter in the case of the TV series Byron Castillo

will live in FIFA. This is after I notified the Second Class Football Court Chilean Football Association According to La Terceira, the Ecuadorean player should appear with the Ecuadorean, Chilean and Peruvian federations.

A fact that Eduardo Carlizo always defended, because in the case reviewed on the first appeal, the player was not called to testify, which seemed very strange to the Brazilian lawyer defending Chilean interests.

Carlizzo commented at the time about the actions of the Football Board of Directors: “I am very concerned that FIFA did not invite him to a virtual hearing to be heard. He has to speak.”

The hearing in question will take place on September 15 in Zurich, at 2:30 pm local time (5 hours less in Chile), where Castillo will have to defend himself against serious accusations made by the Chilean federation in connection with playing with fraudulent documents. in the playoffs.

Less than three months before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, Chile continues to fight for a place in the trust. They are joined by Peru, who finished fifth in the table, which has ambitions to eliminate Ecuador and get that ticket for being the one behind him in the rankings.

Pablo Milad, president of the Federation, confirmed that he has no problems in continuing to fight for that quota in the World Cup, which begins on November 21, specifically with the Ecuadoreans facing Qatar in the opening match.

“We continue with the hope that we will have to denounce when we find something irregular. We will continue until the last consequences. If the Court of Appeal rejects it, we will go to TAS. We will carry out the entire process,” the national leader said.