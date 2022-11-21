Fieracavalli, 140,000 visitors over the four days of the event

Fieracavalli concluded its 124th edition on Sunday 6 November in Veronafiere, cementing its leadership as the international event of reference for the equestrian sector. In four days (November 3-6) 140,000 attendeeswith access from 57 countries. As for the review, it’s a return to the traditional format, after the 2021 edition spanned two weeks, with limited admissions due to the pandemic, which logged 100,000 visitors. This year the fair was inaugurated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida. Lorenzo Fontana, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, is also visiting.

Two hundred events enliven the exhibition’s twelve pavilions, including high-level sporting competitions such as the only Italian stop in the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup, morphological competitions, western disciplines, performances and educational activities. Fieracavalli has seen many initiatives on the entertainment front for the whole family, with exhibitions in the outdoor areas, the Golden Gala evening and evening openings with a regional food cart gastronomic show.

The livestock sector is always an absolute protagonist thanks to 2400 hp From 60 races International that exhibited Italian and foreign biodiversity, with the help of 35 associations. The public also found the best horse riding equipment and the best saddle touring shows he gave 700 companies From 25 countries. Fieracavalli’s next release is scheduled from From November 2 to 5, 2023.

«Fairhorses – he comments Federico Priccolo Veronafiere chief – It continues the tradition of successes that began 124 years ago and that sees Veronafiere working with the Ministry of Agriculture, ICE-Agenzia, Fise, FEI, AIA, breeding associations, companies and sponsors in promoting the development of a sector of our ‘green’ economy that has an impact of more than 3 billion euros on output Our GDP employs more than 50,000 people».

“It has been confirmed that the exhibition is the largest exhibition in the world for companies working in this sector and promoting equestrian culture 360 degrees – he explains Maurizio Danese, Managing Director of Veronafiere -. Thanks to its brand value, Fieracavalli acts as a business multiplier for companies that have been able to meet selected buyers at the exhibition with ICE-Agency from target markets in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Indonesia, Libya, Thailand, Tunisia, Morocco, Estonia and Latvia».

«Viracavalli is an exceptional event, much loved by those who practice equestrian sports but also by enthusiasts and undoubtedly represents the international reference fair in which horseback riding occupies an important share- He says Mark DePaolaAnd the President of the Italian Federation of Equestrian Sports Fise -. These days we have hosted the best riders in the world at the Jumping Verona pavilion and all the regional competitions and national finals in Arena-Fise».