Few schools are available to thousands of refugee children

“Keep improvising for months”



Too few school places for thousands of refugee children in NRW



Elementary school students from Ukraine in class (avatar). At the moment, there are not enough school places for the newcomers and the situation is likely to get worse.

Photo: dpa/Robert Michael





Düsseldorf Schools in NRW have too little space and staff to accommodate many refugees. In order to rectify the situation, they are allowed to change study times and locations. Municipalities warn of “the limits of what is at hand”.