Ferrero summons extended for some Christmas items

Confectioner Ferrero has now expanded its recall to include some Christmas items due to a possible link to salmonella cases. This includes special surprise eggs and advent calendars, each with a better date before April 20, 2022, as evidenced by an overview published on the food-warning.de portal.

Only Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein are affected by the recall extension, according to the portal operated by the Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety and the federal states.

According to Ferrero, select groups of “kids” products made in Belgium will be affected by the recall. It relates to a “possible link to a number of reported cases of salmonella”. Although none of its “baby products” have been tested positive for salmonella, Ferrero takes it seriously, “because consumer protection is our top priority.”

Ferrero had previously recalled a number of “baby” products, including several Easter products. In addition to Germany, many other countries are affected by the recall process, including Australia.

In Europe, the European Union Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Union Health Authority (ECDC) have started investigations. On Wednesday (April 6), authorities spoke of 105 confirmed cases of salmonella and 29 suspected cases, most of them in children under the age of 10. Some chocolate products have been identified as a potential route of infection.

