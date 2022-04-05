Ferrari shakes up F1 with improvements at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

2022 season from Formula 1 He appears to be heading toward an even fight between the teams that can be outlined in the details. Since the days of the Red Bull Racing consultant,Helmut MarkoI expected that For the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, she will be making improvements to her individual seats In terms of weight loss.

However, there won’t be much to celebrate in Milton Keynes, like Ferrari It is also the first package of improvements to be localized in ImolaFourth race on the calendar. As for said competition, the Italians will upgrade the F1-75, though They will travel to Australian Grand Prix No new newsbeing a favorite of energy drink.

although Ferrari drives the drivers’ and manufacturers’ tablesAnd the Red Bull’s reaction After retirement on the first day, the He showed all his abilities in Saudi Arabia. According to information from motorsports, Those from Maranello will deepen their development proficiency on the fourth date.

However, the improvements in Imola will not be the only ones. After only one month, For the Spanish Grand Prix, Scuderia will have new parts for Charles Leclerc and Carlos SainzTo complement its adaptive power and the impressive performance of its engine.

When is the Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix This will be the third date of the 2022 season Formula 1and it will happen Between Friday 8 April and Sunday 10being on this last day where The race will take place at 00:00, Central Mexico Time. Who will get this day?