Ferrari replaces Carlos Sainz’s engine ‘as a precaution’ after leaving in Australia

Ferrari confirmed on Friday that it will change the engine of Spanish driver Carlos Sainz’s car “as a precaution” after what happened at the Australian Grand Prix, where he was forced to leave after turning during the first lap at Albert Park and getting stuck in the gravel, the Italian team reported.

“Carlos (Sainz)’s engine has been changed as a precaution after what happened in Australia, as we don’t want to take any chances with the Sprint format this weekend,” Ferrari said in a message on social media hours before the start. Racing.Free practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz, who started the season second and third, has seen his positive start tainted by a troubled weekend in Australia, but he will race at Imola with the bonus that he has already completed his renewal with Scuderia until 2024.