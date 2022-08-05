Ferrari recall: brake problems on many models

Ferrari is recalling 23,555 vehicles in the United States. The reason: braking problems in almost every model series.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and automaker Ferrari have launched a recall. 23,555 Vehicles with a brake fluid reservoir cap that may not release properly, creating a vacuum in the brake fluid reservoir that may leak brake fluid and lead to a partial or total loss of braking ability.





When the amount of brake fluid in the brake fluid reservoir is reduced by about 50% of the maximum level in the reservoir, a warning light is displayed on the vehicle’s dashboard. In addition, on newer models, a message will appear on the car’s dashboard that says: “Brake fluid level is low, drive slowly to the dealer.” On certain models, an acoustic buzzer will sound as well, if available.





These models are affected by recall:

Ferrari 430 From production period 16/03/2005 to 09/25/2010

Ferrari 488 Pista From production period January 1, 2019 to November 9, 2020

Ferrari F60 America From production period 06/19/2015 to 11/23/2016

Ferrari 612 Scaletti From production period 03/30/2004 to 02/28/2011

Ferrari 812 From the production period from November 27, 2017 to July 22, 2022

Ferrari California From production period 02/13/2009 to 10/23/2017

Ferrari F12 From the production period from December 10, 2012 to July 19, 2017

Ferrari F8 From production period 02/08/2019 to 07/22/2022

Ferrari FF From production period 01/09/2011 to 03/24/2016

Ferrari GTC4Lusso From production period 07/19/2016 to 07/24/2020

Ferrari LaFerrari From production period 07/25/2013 to 12/05/2017

Ferrari Portofino From the production period from April 9, 2018 to July 21, 2022

Ferrari Roma From production period 05/12/2020 to 07/15/2022

Repair consists of replacing the brake fluid reservoir cap and updating the software in the affected vehicles. Ferrari is notifying all owners of affected vehicles to warn them of this issue and to ask them to contact an authorized Ferrari dealer. Once the warning message “Low brake fluid” appears on the display, the driver must withdraw from the road and then contact Ferrari’s roadside assistance service and they will be towed to the nearest Ferrari dealership.





NHTSA conducts the recall at 22V-536. There is currently no recall in Germany.





