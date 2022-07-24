Federer loses the title of best player in Switzerland, which he has held since 2001 | Sports

For the first time in 21 years, Roger Federer is not at the top of the Swiss National Player Ranking, which is updated twice a year and in which new local captain Henri Laksonen, is number 87 in the Swiss rankings. ATP.

Federer, ranked 44 in the ATP, and Stan Wawrinka, another Swiss tennis player who is currently 236th in the international rankings, were not included in the national rankings this time due to long-term injuries.

Those responsible for preparing the rankings, which are valid for all national leagues in Switzerland and will be updated again in October, indicated that players will be returned to the rankings once they are registered in a competition.

In the women’s draw, the top seed went to Jill Tishman, who beat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in her current WTA rankings.

Away from the field since last August, Federer expressed his desire to return to competition in the middle of this year.

At the age of 40, the tennis player from Basel still faces challenges, such as reaching Rafa Nadal in the Grand Slam tournaments, after the Spaniard achieved the number 21 of his career in Australia and surpassed Federer 20 and Novak Djokovic.