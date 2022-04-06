Federer loses the title of best player in Switzerland, which he has held since 2001

The Walt Disney Company’s new public entertainment and sports streaming service aimed at adults is launched at a preferential cost for your annual subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive perpetual commercial offer that will make subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. subscribe now.

for the first time in 21 years, Roger Federer is not a character in the first place From the Swiss National Player Ranking, which is updated twice a year and which is the new local leader Henri Laxsonennumber 87 in the ATP ranking.

Federer, 44th, and Stan Wawrinka No other Swiss tennis figure is currently included at number 236, this time in the national ranking due to her long standing injuries.

Those responsible for preparing the rankings, which is valid for all national leagues in Switzerland and will be updated again in October, indicated that players will be returned to the rankings once they are registered in a competition.

Federer loses the throne in Switzerland. AP Photo / DIta

On the other hand in the women’s box Number one was Jill Tishmanwho surpassed the Olympic champion Belinda Pencik For her best WTA ranking.

After being sidelined since last August, Federer has expressed his desire to return to competition in the middle of this year.

At the age of 40, the tennis player from Basel is still facing challenges, such as reaching Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam tournaments, after the Spaniard achieved the number 21 of his career in Australia and thus surpassed Federer 20 and Novak Djokovic.