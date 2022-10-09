Fear in the morning. They robbed an architecture studio and wanted to escape through the rooftops, but got caught

Two men and a woman were arrested. Today after the theft of 196 thousand pesos from a Architecture studio in Parque Chacabuco And try to escape through the nearby terraces where Two police officers were injured during the search process.

The theft occurred around 4:30, when at least three criminals broke into the entrance door of an architecture studio located in Beauchef at 900.

As the sources explained to Lalam, police officers from District 7B Police Station, alerted of what happened, went to the place and found all rooms in a state of turmoil.

Going into the inner courtyard, the soldiers noticed a woman who tried to escape by climbing the party wall, and they detained her because of it.

Faced with this situation, the police carried out a closure on the block, searching the adjacent stands.

After about two hours, A neighbor reported that there were two men on one of the standsso the troops gave them a voice to stop.

However, criminals One is Paraguayan and the other UruguayanThey jumped from the first floor to the street, where they were finally stopped on Directory Avenue at 300.

“They greeted us from five to seven in the morning with the policemen on the stands”Tellam told a neighbor of the area.

In the hands of the detainees were confiscated 196 thousand pesos and a set of studio keys, whose owner he confessed.

The three suspects remained at the disposal of Judge Maria Fabiana Galletti, accused of an “attempted robbery”.

For their part, two police officers were shocked after throwing themselves from the balcony to investigate the arrest of the two men.

A neighbor pointed out that a black Chevrolet Cruze was next to the “hood” criminals, which left before the police arrived.

