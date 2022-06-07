FC St. Pauli: Jackson Irvine fights for penultimate ticket to the World Cup – the second in the German Bundesliga

Pauli’s other pros are still on vacation, but not Jackson Irvine (29). One of the highlights of the midfield rider’s career is on Tuesday.

Irvine battle for the penultimate world cup ticket!

In the play-off matches of the World Cup in Qatar, he will play Australia against the United Arab Emirates at 8 pm in Doha. Should they win, the Socceroes will battle fifth-placed Peru in South America on June 13 for a penultimate World Cup ticket.

A day later, Costa Rica and New Zealand named the last World Cup entrant.

From FC St. Pauli, new teammate Conor Metcalfe (22) will keep his fingers crossed for him and Australia. Metcalf, who was in Australia’s final with Melbourne City last week, is not among the Australian team in the playoffs, but he is still hopeful of securing a place in the World Cup squad if he qualified.

For Irvine (42 caps, 5 goals) it will be the second World Cup participation after 2018 in Russia. He participated as a substitute in the group matches against France (1-2), Denmark (1-1) and Peru (0-2).

If Australia withdraws today, Irvine will have to return to Germany – and he will be back in St. Pauli in time to start training (11 June).