FC St. Pauli: Daniel Kofi Kerry and Jackson Irvine vie for the World Cup – Second German Bundesliga

After FC St. Pauli’s home match against 1. FC Heidenheim on Friday, the final international break of the season approaches. Six kickers will be in business for their home country.

Jackson Irvine (Australia) and Daniel Kofi Kerry (Ghana) face a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Irvine plays first in Sydney against Japan and then in Riyadh against Saudi Arabia. Both games must be won to qualify directly. Only the first two teams qualify directly for the World Cup in Qatar. The third still has a long way to go.

First there are the play-offs against the third in Group A, followed by the duel against the fifth in the South American qualifiers.

Kerry is fighting for the World Cup with Ghana in two matches against Nigeria. Kyereh & Co have a home advantage in Friday’s first leg in Kumasi (March 25, 8:30 p.m.), followed by the return leg in Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos (March 29, 7 p.m.).

Nikola Vasilij (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Marcel Bevus (DFB U20) as well as Igor Matanovic and Niklas Jessen (both DFB U19) will be on international duty.

Vasyl is nominated for the two friendlies between Bosnia and Georgia on Friday (March 25, 8:45 p.m.) and Luxembourg on Tuesday (March 29, 8:45 p.m.).

Defender Beevus has played two friendlies for Germany’s U20 side, against Italy on Thursday (March 24, 5pm in Ascoli) and against England on Tuesday (March 29, 8:30pm in Colchester).

Matanovic and Jessen travel to Finland with the German national under-19 team for three European Championship qualifiers. We face Italy on Wednesday (March 23, 11:30 a.m. in Vantaa), on Saturday (March 26, 10 a.m., in Vantaa, Finland) against Belgium and on Tuesday (March 29, 4 p.m., in Helsinki) against Finland.