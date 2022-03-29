FC Schalke 04 repeats the whistles of the national team players – that’s behind it

When the Bundesliga was successful, Schalke 04 invested 4 million new players. However, among the most expensive transfers, I have already caught a few. We show you the five most expensive transfers in the club’s history.

The five most expensive transfers for Schalke in the club’s history

The five most expensive transfers for Schalke in the club’s history

Ko Itakura early in the international flight to Schalke 04 is back. The club announced this on Monday evening.

There is no injury or disciplinary reasons behind this, but rather an agreement between them Schalke 04 Japan Football Association.

Schalke 04: Itakura back in Gelsenkirchen

Since Ko Itakura was with Schalke 04, he has made four international trips. Unlike kickers from Europe, playing for the national team in Itakura involves a lot of travel.

In October and November 2021 he traveled halfway around the world and then didn’t even play a minute (more on that here!). It has been under national coach Hajime Moreso since the beginning of the year.

In the 2-0 win over Australia (2-0), Itakura was once again in the starting line-up and played his part in the World Cup qualifiers. The group leads Japan with 21 points and they cannot be sent off before qualifying (read more here!).





Japan in the 2022 World Cup. Photo: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The match against Vietnam, the bottom group, will not change that. And that’s exactly why national team coach Hajime Moreso allowed his heartthrob to come back so early.

————————————







More news about Schalke 04:





————————————

Schalke 04 thanks the Japanese Football Association

“Ko Itakura will not participate in the World Cup qualifiers tomorrow. The defender, who bought the 2022 World Cup ticket prematurely with the Samurai Blue last week, has already returned to Gelsenkirchen after consulting with the JFF,” said the defender. Schalke thanked the Japanese Association for the good and uncomplicated arrangement.

Itakura is wanted at Schalke 04. The summer signing is an untouchable regular player in S04, considered a guarantor in the central defense and will also be an important factor in the recent boom in the second Bundesliga.

Schalke 04: The tension is rising! Will this be a wonderful meeting?

Already on Friday (6.30 pm) Schalke 04 face a challenge at Dynamo Dresden. If Itakura had still had a fight against Vietnam on Tuesday, he could have been close to him. (FS)



