FC Bayern: De Ligt and Mané meet on their first appearance on a trip to the US – Sports

Manuel Neuer spoke for a long time when off the field with a prominent German footballer, Thomas Muller took a shirt from this sport, which is very popular in the United States, as a souvenir of the hotel after the 6-2 win and the goal. For the first time, a new Bayern Munich professional. And realizing that Bayern can score a lot of goals even without Robert Lewandowski. After Sadio Mane and Matisse de Ligt’s easy win over DC United, Muller said: “After Leoy’s departure, we have to distribute the goals on different shoulders. And we did it well.”

Now you should only be up against stronger opponents from the bottom of the table in the Eastern Conference in the Major League Soccer. England champions Manchester City may be the first touchstone of German Sunday night in Green Bay – it’s also a rehearsal for the competitive start of the Supercup a week later at cup winner RB Leipzig. “I think we are dangerous enough to score a lot of goals in the future,” coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the success in the US capital, where he started with the double lead of Serge Gnabry and Mane. Both record.

In hot and warm Washington, the 34-year-old was content with the first and penultimate test of a short preparation before a planned visit to the White House. He said with a smile, “We won. Unlike last year, when we didn’t win many matches in preparation. I feel better than last year.” It was 2:3 against Cologne, 2:2 against Amsterdam, 0:2 against Mönchengladbach and 0:3 against Naples.

De Ligt should come down early against Washington

This time it starts even better, especially since in addition to Mane, de Ligt also scored after a marathon flight from Turin via Munich to Washington. Although the new defense minister had to get off early, Nagelsmann refused, saying, “Tough day, no injury.” De Ligt himself wasn’t worried either. In addition to the two new stars, Müller, Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee and Marcel Sabitzer scored Bayern’s goals. The latter in particular is currently convincing the coach.

“He is one of the best players in the preparations so far,” Nagelsmann said in praise of former RB Leipzig midfielder Sabitzer, who is fighting for his last chance with Bayern. As with scorers Mane and de Ligt, Nagelsmann was also satisfied with Nassir Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, who tied 6-2 for Muller with a dream pass. “Both guys did a good job, especially in training,” said Nagelsmann, who peeked at Washington’s beautiful buildings and parks during my morning jog.

Open the detail view Sadio Mane also scored a goal, Bayern won 6-2. (Photo: Rob Carr/AFP)

Mueller, who provided a jersey from soccer partner club Kansas City Chiefs, was also satisfied with the era’s debut after Turmachine Lewandowski. Like Neuer, he spoke at the exit gate with Munich-born David Bada, who plays for the Washington captains in the NFL. Muller liked the new variation on the attack. “Basically we are very flexible and flexible in attack. Nobody has a very specific profile,” the 32-year-old said.

“There is so much possible.” A game that can greatly benefit the freestyle football spirit and former World Cup top scorer. Nagelsmann is enthusiastic and confident. “We tried to do a few things differently than last season, so we knew that when we play through Robert, it’s usually a goal,” he said. “Now we don’t have the classic nine.” Unlike previous years, Munich acted on two tips.

“It’s a new role at Bayern but it was fun,” said the 27-year-old Gnabry. “I think we spun very well.” “All of the newcomers are high quality boys who contribute well to the team.” Mane took the ball with his first goal to make it 1-0 and, with a bit of luck, scored from the penalty spot. “I think there are a lot of people who are willing to carry out sanctions,” Gnabry said of the role previously assigned to Treasury Lewandowski. “Mane is one of the candidates,” Nagelsmann said.