It appears that FC Barcelona is seriously considering excluding Frenkie de Jong from the upcoming trip to the USA. The 25-year-old is said to have been forced to change.

This came from a report by the Spaniards Sports Outside. According to the statement, Barcelona wants to send a “clear signal” to the Dutch midfielder that he must leave the Catalan side.

It was leaked on Thursday that Barcelona and Manchester United have reached an agreement over De Jong’s transfer. The transfer fee should be up to 75 million euros plus bonus payments, and the total value of the deal could be up to 85 million euros. Barcelona needs the income to attract other newcomers like Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Problem: how, among other things Sports or the daily Mail De Jong’s report refuses to join United. Instead, he wants to stay in Barcelona. His agent is said to have told Premier League club officials that they are wasting their time.

De Young’s former employer is leaving for North America on Saturday. Four friendlies against Inter Miami, New York Red Bulls, Juventus and Real Madrid are scheduled in the United States.