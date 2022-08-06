Fau, 6th place on day one at Rally Finland – ABC Motor 360

After a good start on Thursday in the first special and continuation yesterday in SS2, Fau reached fourth in the class, behind only the local drivers.

A tire on stage two yesterday resulted in two missed minutes, putting him in sixth place after marathon day with nine contested specials and nearly 12 hours of activity in his development.

Read more: Tomorrow, the sixth karting race

Despite their SS3 crash, Zaldivar and Der Ohannessian showed good integration and adaptation to Finland’s highways, and had very good fighting times with local drivers, with differences between three and five tenths per kilometer compared to the tip. .

In the WRC2 Teams (Teams), Zaldívar is third and led by his teammate Teemu Suninen, provisionally achieve the top of the Hyundai Motorsport N competition.

Out Tanak in the foreground

Estonia’s Ott Tanak (Hyundai) finished top in Rally Finland, round eight of the World Rally Championship, by 3.8 seconds over surprise local rival Esapekka Lappi (Toyota).

The current world championship leader, Finland’s Kali Rovanpera, came in fourth, 21 seconds behind Tanak, while Britain’s Elvin Evans was third with a time of 19.3 seconds. Belgian Thierry Nouvel (Hyundai), the second in the world to win the inaugural special title on Thursday, finished yesterday in seventh place, 50.2 seconds behind Tanak.