Faster assistance on shorter routes in the Markkleeberg area

Due to the epidemic and bottlenecks in the delivery of materials, it took two years before the new rescue station for the Leipzig region in Markkleberg could be completed. But now is the time.

Since a rescue service must also be guaranteed during the move to Markkleeberg, some of the tools used by Tina Falkenberg and René Nöske are still in Wachau. But in the next few days, the new rescue station is supposed to be fully equipped.

Markkleeberg. Shorter Distances, Faster Assist, Higher Efficiency: With the Markleburg rescue station opening Thursday, emergency service in the city of Markleburg and the surrounding area has been put on a new foundation. A total of 14 employees of the DRK rescue service, working in shifts, find here the optimal conditions for organizing and carrying out their operations, and there is also enough space for an ambulance and a patient transport vehicle, as well as a spare car.

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

Site with synergistic potential

District Manager Henri Greichen (CDU) has estimated the planning and construction costs for the new building in Rosa Luxembourg-Strasse at approximately €1.5 million, which will replace the Leipzig County Rescue Station formerly centered in Wachow. At the beginning of 2018, the owner announced to the district office that he would be using it for his own use. Convincingly lucky, because with the search for new housing there was an opportunity to correct the previous defects of the site. “With great support from the City of Markleberg, we have found a plot of land to build an alternative property for the Rescue Service in the immediate vicinity of the Markleburg Fire Brigade,” the district official said.

Ideal working conditions, which also includes a comfortable lounge for shift work. © Source: Andre Kempner

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

However, physical proximity to the fire station and the opportunities associated with pooling competencies are not the only weights on the scales. It’s also about the features that the technical term means with the rather cumbersome term “supply population according to the deadline for assistance”. Rescue workers can sing a song about it. Despite the flashing blue lights and sirens, it was often an adventure to make your way from Wachau via Pleiße and railway bridges to Gaschwitz, Großstädteln or Zöbigker during rush hour. “The new building is located in the west of the city in a central location between the B2 and the Cospudener See” and thus offers the best conditions in this regard, assures the district manager Graichen. Markleberg Mayor Carsten Schüze (SPD) stresses the potential for reduced spread times and says “the situation is better medical care for the population”.

Expectations: more than 4,500 operations per year

The building is designed for up to six people working simultaneously for the rescue service DRK Leipziger Land, which is contractually connected to the area and is based on a reuse project modeled on the Zwenkau rescue station. The new building is divided into a social area, catering and garage suite. In addition to the changing and sanitary rooms, the upper floor is complete with an office and three relaxation rooms, while the ground floor houses the lounges and sanitary rooms adjacent to the garages, two storerooms and a disinfection room.

The expected number of deployments is no less important than the new rescue station. According to the district’s calculations, the ambulance will have to be deployed about 2,460 times a year, and the vehicle will be used about 2,100 times to transport ambulances. On average, this results in more than 12 missions per day, which are now handled by the new rescue station.