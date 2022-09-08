Farewell to the queen of history

With Elizabeth II, a contemporary legend disappears. The concrete legend of the great queen who ruled in peace, is an example of balance and observance of laws and traditions not only of the English, but of the entire Commonwealth. Even before the UK’s historic transformation, it is a profound generational mourning. Comment by Gianfranco Dana

Well, save the Queen, since Thursday evening, not only the English, but many citizens from all over the world have quietly sung and prayed, and no doubt the royal exodus, the sudden human and earthly epilogue of the Queen Queen Elizabeth IInot only the longest-lived sovereign in England and its history, but above all the most loved and revered Queen ever.

The unforgettable queen of hearts. Historians consider the 96-year-old monarch’s 70-year reign to be among the happiest and most lucrative in England and the United Kingdom, despite the turmoil in the British Commonwealth.

Commonwealth that in 1953, when Elizabeth II was crowned queen at the age of 25, more or less included India, Australia, Canada, South Africa, various African countries, islands and archipelagos of all seas. royal biography writer Robert HardmanThe author of “The Queen of Our Times” recently stated in an interview with the Washington Post that “Elizabeth has the quality of being always present”, an almost “subconscious” background for many Britons. “The fact that he’s on coins, stamps, images of banknotes, government buildings, and even the national anthem at sporting events puts him at the center of all of this,” Hardman said.

As the long farewell to Queen Elizabeth has just begun and we prepare for Charles’ coronation and subsequent nomination of William as Prince of Wales, the British look back and revisit 70 years of the Kingdom of Dreams, truly a royal fairy tale. , and on the legacy of peace, balance, and respect for the laws and worship of the British nation which has always been respected by Elizabeth II, the only Queen whom almost all British, Scottish, Irish and Commonwealth citizens have known.

Regardless of all considerations regarding tradition, history, style and the loss of Lilibet – the loving term given to her by her parents and beloved husband Philip Edinburgh He passed away recently – it really is a mourning for England for at least 5 generations. Among his important phrases that we remember in these hours, a self-critical one stands out: “Let us not take ourselves too seriously. No one has a monopoly on wisdom.”

Wisdom reinforced by experience. Other records characterizing the time period of Elizabeth II, who appointed 15 first presidents and met 13 US presidents and six popes, will hardly be surpassed. For the Italian prime minister, charges are underway…