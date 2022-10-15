Farewell office: Microsoft announced the end of the brand after 32 years and revealed its replacement | technology

Microsoft announced the end of Office, a group of programs that was built 32 years ago, for the month of November. However, the company has reassured its users that the apps will continue to be available under branding and other updates.

change this name It includes a new icon, a new look, and new featureswill be embodied in November With Office.com, it will be completed In January with its arrival on mobile apps and Windows.

The change will be automatic, Microsoft confirmed on the new “App” page, and It will integrate new templates and modules to discover the tools or install the most used ones and new ways to organize tasks with custom labelsamong other news.

For Microsoft, the new Microsoft 365 “app”, which will replace Office after its end, is the “starting point of experience” with the tools it includes, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, while Subscribing to this new app gives access to the cloud platform with more apps, more functions and more storage.